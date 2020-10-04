October 4: Vodka Day

It’s Vodka Day. You know, instead of hiding it in a cocktail, today let’s drink it as our drunkard Slavic brethren do. That is, neat, chilled or not, and with Zakuski. What is Zakuski? The word literally means, “the thing you follow it with,” the “it” being vodka. These tidbits are eaten between each glass, and can be almost anything, from marinated mushrooms, spicy pickles, vegetables, fatty duck, bread, crackers, beef jerky, toothpaste, whatever. It’s a broad genre. Give it a try. It’s quite a nice way to get loaded.