It’s V.E. Day. On this day in 1945, the Allies accepted Germany’s unconditional surrender, essentially ending World War 2 in Europe. Odd or not fact: The leaders of the Axis powers, Hitler, Mussolini and Tojo, were either teetotal or very light drinkers, while the leaders of the Allies, Churchill, FDR and Stalin, all drank like it was their job. Coincidence? Maybe. Or maybe not.