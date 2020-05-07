May 7: New Orleans is Founded

Today is the 301st anniversary of the founding of the city of New Orleans by Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne de Bienville. With its liberal drinking laws and laissez-faire attitude, New Orleans has long served as America’s premiere drinking city. If you’ve been to New Orleans, then you probably have a wild New Orleans story, which will be mostly made up because who can remember any of that madness? There’s just something about that ancient city, ancient as far as American is concerned, that makes one want to lose their damn mind. Lassiez le bon temps roule!

