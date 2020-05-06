Home Today's Reason to Drink May 6: World Laughter Day

By
Frank Kelly Rich

It’s World Laughter Day. That’s right. So just laugh it  up. Just laugh that Cinco hangover away. Did you know that two studies completed in 1997 show a direct correlation between drinking and laughter? Yeah, crazy, right? One study observed that, placed in a social environment, drinkers tended to laugh a lot more than non-drinkers. The second made separate sober and drunk groups watch a funny film and guess what? The drunk group laughed about three times as much. They could have asked any stand-up comedian, or just went to a bar on Friday night, but hey, it’s good to have scientific corroboration.

