May 6: World Laughter Day

It’s World Laughter Day. That’s right. So just laugh it up. Just laugh that Cinco hangover away. Did you know that two studies completed in 1997 show a direct correlation between drinking and laughter? Yeah, crazy, right? One study observed that, placed in a social environment, drinkers tended to laugh a lot more than non-drinkers. The second made separate sober and drunk groups watch a funny film and guess what? The drunk group laughed about three times as much. They could have asked any stand-up comedian, or just went to a bar on Friday night, but hey, it’s good to have scientific corroboration.

