May 5: Cinco de Mayo

Break out the tequila, it’s Cinco de Mayo. Did you know that, outside of California, the holiday celebrating the Mexican Army’s heroic victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla wasn’t widely celebrated in the United States until the 1980s, when American and Mexican breweries began heavily advertising Cinco de Mayo as an excellent reason to drink their beer? To the point that many of the neoprohibitionist factions of the day came out against the celebration, on the grounds it encouraged Hispanics to binge drink, then backed off when they were shouted down as racists. Fun fact: Roughly half of the cocktails ordered in bars and restaurants in the U.S. today will be Margaritas. If they’re open at all, am I right?

