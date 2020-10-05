October 5: Global James Bond Day

It’s Global James Bond Day. So chosen because on this day in 1962, Agent 007, ably played by Sean Connery, made his theatrical debut in Dr. No. The film would not only thrust the long-fought “shaken versus stirred” debate into the spotlight but would also go a long way toward normalizing the replacement of gin with vodka in the Martini. In the original Ian Fleming books, however, Bond doesn’t line up proper Martinis, but Vespers, which are, “Three measures of Gordon’s, one of vodka, half a measure of Kina Lillet. Shake it very well until it’s ice-cold, then add a large thin slice of lemon peel.” True fact: Of all the Bonds, Daniel Craig’s version drinks the most on-screen, with his version of Casino Royale being the high-water mark. Or high-booze mark, as it were. During the 145 minutes of screen time, Bond lays back six Vespers, a beer, a bottle of champagne, a whiskey rocks, and a glass of wine. Which isn’t a bad night out.