March 14: It’s Pi Day

It’s Pi Day. Not the category of delicious pastry, but rather the mathematical constant. Why today? Because 3, 1, and 4 are the first significant digits of pi. It’s also Albert Einstein’s birthday, but that’s just a coincidence. Einstein wasn’t a big drinker, at least not later in life. In his younger days, however, he was something of a bohemian and was known to hang out in beer halls. One of his more collectible postcards, upon which he documents a night out with his wife, simply states, in rather shaky handwriting, “Both of us, alas, dead drunk under the table.” Not an easy thing to dash off a postcard while floundering about drunkenly under a table, but hey, he was a genius. He pulled it off.

