May 3: James Brown’s Birthday

It’s the Godfather of Soul’s birthday. Now, you’re probably aware that James Brown liked a drink, among other things, but did you know what he drank? He tried them all during his lifetime, but he always came back to the cocktail he grew up with. He called it Delaware Punch, mainly because it contained Delaware Punch, a grape-flavored, non-carbonated soda popular in the south, and Georgia moonshine. Even when he was living in New York, he’d have moonshine brought up from Toccoa, Georgia because he didn’t trust the local distillations.