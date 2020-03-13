March 13: The Runic Half-Month of Tyr Is Over

The Runic Half-Month of Tyr ends today. That’s according to the Cosmic Pillar, and, as noted two weeks ago, if you can’t trust the Cosmic Pillar, what can you trust? So who was Tyr? He was the one-armed Norse god of war. Tuesday is named after him. He lost his arm when he rather foolishly stuck it in the mouth of the dread monster-wolf Fenrir as an “act of good faith.” It should be slang for a hangover. During a particularly rough morning, you could say, “I feel as if Fenrir has chewed my arm off.” Let’s make this happen.

