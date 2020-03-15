March 15: Burton and Taylor Tie the Knot.

On this day in 1964, Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor tied the knot, for the first but not last time, forming the greatest celebrity husband/wife drinking team of the 20th Century. It’s also the Ides of March, the day that Julius Caesar was stabbed to death by a treacherous and cowardly group of Roman senators. Caesar wasn’t a huge drinker, but Mark Antony, the man who would soon enough avenge his friend’s death, certainly was. He took it to a whole new level. He once got so drunk that he declared himself the living embodiment of Dionysus, the Roman God of Wine. Not everyone was cool with that, but hey, that’s how Mark rolled. He drank hard, he fought hard, he avenged hard, he occasionally declared himself a wine god.

