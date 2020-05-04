May 4: Kentucky Derby & Toad Suck Daze

It’s the final day of Toad Suck Daze festival, which encompasses the entire 4-day weekend in the Conway, Arkansas area. It’s a wild time and good clean fun. Now, you’re probably wondering, what’s with all this toad sucking? Are they licking amphibians to get high, like they do Down Under? Not at all. You see, back in the 19th century, steamboats paddled up the Arkansas River when the water was deep enough, and when it wasn’t, the captains and their crew put to shore and bode their time at a somewhat notorious bank-side tavern. It was there that the uptight locals claimed the river-men would, and I quote, “Suck on the bottle ’til they swell up like toads.” So goes the legend.

