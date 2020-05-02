May 2: The Red Baron’s Birthday

It’s the Red Baron’s birthday. Born in 1892, Manfred von Richthofen earned the title “the Ace of Aces” during the First World War, racking up 80 confirmed kills. So you’re probably wondering, did the Baron like a drink? He did. Like most German aristocrats of the day, he preferred champagne and wine to beer and schnapps. He didn’t pour it down like the British and French flyers opposing him, who allegedly had alcohol in their systems most of their waking hours, but Manfred drank with most of his meals and liked to salute each of his many victims with a toast of wine drank “standing and with feeling” from a quart-sized victory cup.

