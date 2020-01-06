Today’s Reason to Drink: Kahlil Gibran’s Birthday

On this day in 1883, the great drunkard poet, artist and philosopher Kahlil Gibran was born. You probably had to read his seminal book, the Prophet, in college. Kahlil took his drinking seriously, and would often lock himself in his home for days at a time, so he could focus on the drinking arts while laying down fresh rhymes and wisdom. Top quote. “Do not blame a person for drinking lest he is trying to forget something more serious than drinking.” Word. Recommended drink: Kahlil did a lot of his boozing during those dark times known as National Prohibition, so he wasn’t too particular about what was in the bottle, but his top choice was a strong burgundy.
