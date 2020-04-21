April 21: Homer Simpson Debuts

On this day in 1987, Homer Simpson made his first appearance on television. Homer has put away a lot of Duff Beer during his extended stay on the tube, and has also laid down a lot of hilarious lines, such as: “Here’s to alcohol: the cause of, and solution to, all of life’s problems.” And, “I’m in no condition to drive. Wait! I shouldn’t listen to myself, I’m drunk!” And, “Oh no! What have I done? I smashed open my little boy’s piggy bank, and for what? A few measly cents, not even enough to buy one beer. Wait a minute, lemme count and make sure… Not even close.” As his drinking buddy Barney noted: “Ah, that’s just drunk talk, sweet beautiful drunk talk.”

Advertisement