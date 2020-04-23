April 23: The Reinheitsgebot Is Adopted

On this day in 1516, the Reinheitsgebot was adopted. Unless you’re serious about your beer, and probably sporting some manner of weird beard, you’re probably all like, Rhine height get what? It’s the German purity law that insists all beer be made only with malt, yeast, hops and water. Not many American beers, micro or macro, adhere to that strict rule, but hey, that’s how America has always been. We experiment. We break the rules. We demand new answers to old questions. We add fruit and flavors and, for the love of God, pine tar to our beer. We’re a strange tribe, but we mean well. Except when we don’t. Then, watch out.

