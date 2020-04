It’s the National Remembrance of Man’s Inhumanity To Man Day. It’s a real thing. And if you’re wearing the same hangover as I am, you know just where to point that finger, right? Yeah, right in the mirror. You need to look yourself right in your bloodshot eyes and say, “How many times have I told you not to mix your liquors? Gin and tequila and wine? On a Tuesday? You know better than that. You know that combination is dynamite, and not the good kind of dynamite.”

Advertisement