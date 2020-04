It’s the 33rd Annual Day of Remembrance of the Chernobyl Tragedy. Did you know that, according to studies conducted at the height of the Cold War, having alcohol in your system will protect you, to a degree, from atomic radiation? True fact. The thing is, you have to have the booze in full circulation before the radiation hits. So if you hear those civil defense sirens begin to wail their angry and urgent song, pour yourself a tall strong one. You’ll need it, in more ways than one.

