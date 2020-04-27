April 27: President Ulysses S. Grant’s Birthday

It’s President Ulysses S. Grant’s Birthday. During the Civil War, a member of the Uptight Brigade snitched to President Lincoln that General Grant was a drunkard and should be relieved of command, despite the fact that Grant was one of the few Union commanders capable of winning a battle. Lincoln was alleged to have retorted: “Find out what brand of whiskey Grant drinks, because I want to send a barrel of it to each one of my generals.” In case you were wondering, those barrels would have been filled with Old Crow straight bourbon, which is still available, and at a good price, just in case you need to win a few battles.

