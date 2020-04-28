April 28: Mutiny on the Bounty

On this day on 1789, the crew of the HMS Bounty mutinied. If you haven’t watched any of the films, this famous rebellion took place in the South Seas, when Lieutenant Fletcher Christian and about half of the crew rose up against the oppressive leadership of the cruel Captain William Bligh. Can you guess what the final straw was, that final sadistic act that sparked the mutiny? That’s right, he cut off their rum ration. Always a dangerous move. Fun fact: Did you know some of the mutineers’ descendants still live on Pitcairn Island, to which half of them escaped?

