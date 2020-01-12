January 12: Jack London’s Birthday

It’s Jack London’s Birthday. Born in 1876, this American author wrote some of the most popular adventure novels of all time, including White Fang, The Call of the Wild, and The Sea Wolf. If you didn’t read those books as a child, well, it explains a lot that’s wrong with you. In his day, Jack was one of the wealthiest and well-known writers on the face of the planet, and yes, he did like a drink. He liked a lot of drinks. But the thing about Jack was, when he decided to lay off the booze later in life, he wanted everyone else to lay off the booze as well, meaning he would espouse all sorts of dark prohibitionist nonsense. Then, when he went back on the booze, he still ranted against it, suggesting it was the government’s job to keep it away from his eager hands. Bad form, if you ask me. If you haven’t read it, I suggest you pick up his memoir John Barleycorn. Jack meant it to be an anti-alcohol cautionary tale, but he gets so caught up in the fevered recounting of his drinking exploits that it comes off more as a rousing and full-throated argument that heavy drinking is the sure and only path to true adventure. Fun Fact: On the pages of John Barleycorn you’ll find the first printed mention of “pink elephants” as something you might see while loaded. He started that whole meme. Top quote: “All ways led to the saloon. The thousand roads of romance and adventure drew together in the saloon, and thence led out and on over the world.”