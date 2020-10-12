October 12: Columbus Day

It’s Columbus Day. You know, when I was a kid, Columbus was a pretty big deal, he was one of the superstars of history, but nowadays, he’s like that certain uncle no one wants to talk about and isn’t invited to Thanksgiving anymore. Everyone is on Chris’s case because he acted like everyone else did during that time, except with more verve. So raise a drink to Chris. Maybe he’ll get a Hollywood makeover and his albums will start charting again. You never know.