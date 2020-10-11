October 11: World Egg Day

It’s World Egg Day. Why not. You know, as far as cocktails go, eggs used to be a pretty big thing. Bartenders used to whip them into drinks to add texture, smoothness and a creamy flavor. Not to mention a strong shot of protein. Those sort of cocktails are called flips, and I personally have a strong liking for them. But you’re probably thinking, “Yeah, but what about the whole salmonella thing? We’re talking raw eggs here!” Well, let me tell you something. The chance of an egg being contaminated with salmonella are 1 in 20,000. I’ll take those odds all day. So, what’s my favorite flip? Why, it’s the Million Dollar Cocktail, of course. There are different versions, but I’ve always preferred the original 1910 recipe by master barman Ngiam Tong Boon of the Raffles Hotel in Singapore. Here’s how you do it. With ice, shake well 2 ounces of dry gin, 1 ounce of sweet vermouth, half an ounce of pineapple juice, a quarter ounce of grenadine and one egg white, then strain into a glass. You’re going to dig it.