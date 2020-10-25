October 25: Pablo Picasso’s Birthday

It’s Pablo Diego José Francisco de Paula Juan Nepomuceno María de los Remedios Cipriano de la Santísima Trinidad Ruiz y Picasso’s Birthday. We’ll just call him Pablo. Born in 1881, Pablo was at the forefront of the Cubist and Collage movements, and is without question one of the most celebrated and revolutionary painters and sculptors in human history. So, you’re probably wondering, did Picasso like a drink or two? Or three? Or a dozen? He did. He drank the usual wine and liquors, but really liked absinthe. He found it a source of great inspiration. I’ve drank quite a bit of the Green Faerie myself, and I can back him up on that. It has a definite effect beyond the high level of alcohol. It’s the thujone content. Thujone is the psychoactive element of of the herb wormwood, which gives absinthe its, shall we say, unique flavor. FYI, the legal American version does not contain thujone, so you’ll have to get it shipped from overseas if you want the real deal. True story: Pablo died at the ripe old age of 91, and his final words, as he gazed across what he suspected to be a dry eternity, were, “Drink to me, drink to my health. You know I can’t drink anymore.”