October 24: Black Thursday

October 24, 1929 was, unlike today, a Thursday, and soon became the most infamous Thursday in American History. It’s the day that the Great Stock Market crash kicked off, an event that set in motion the Great Depression, which caused the Global Depression then, arguably, led to World War II. Now, the conventional wisdom says the crash happened because the market was an overvalued bubble artificially puffed up with margin calls. But do you know what also contributed to the Crash? National Prohibition. You heard me. In 1920, the Volstead Act weakened the underpinnings of the American economy by transferring almost overnight a massive industry into the hands of the criminal underworld. Then, when the Crash went down, right in the middle of Prohibition, there was no easy access to alcohol, so the traders and brokers couldn’t just knock back a drink and calm down. Instead, they panicked and down the tubes went the economy. It’s just a theory.