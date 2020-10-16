October 16: Oscar Wilde’s Birthday

It’s Oscar Wilde’s Birthday. Born in 1854, the Irish playwright, poet, author, and all-around wit came up with some of the more memorable drinking observations, including, “Work is the curse of the drinking classes,” and “There can be nothing more frequent than an occasional drink.” He also coined the word “Alcoholiday.” While he is best known for his fondness of absinthe, he also liked to wade into rivers of whiskey and Champagne, noting that “Only the unimaginative can fail to find a reason for drinking Champagne.” Top quote: “Too much work, and no vacation, Deserves at least a small libation. So hail! my friends, and raise your glasses, Work’s the curse of the drinking classes.”