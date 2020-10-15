On this day in 1962, the Cuban Missile Crisis kicked off when an Air Force U-2 reconnaissance plane photographed those sneaky Soviets installing nuclear missiles on the island of Cuba. The resulting blockade and showdown were probably the closest the world ever came to full-scale nuclear war. So, you’re probably wondering, did drinking go up during that incredibly stressful time? Of course it did. According to a report released by the JFK Presidential Museum in 2002, there was a large jump in alcohol consumption, especially during the peak of the crisis from October 22nd to the 28th. Americans drank roughly a third more than usual, which should surprise no one. When things go to hell, mankind has always turned to the comforting arms of Sweet Mother Booze. It’s gotten us through a lot. It’s that calm companion that leans against that flimsy door separating sanity and madness. True story: A British study conducted in the 1950s claimed that without alcohol, Western Civilization would have collapsed shortly after World War One. It nursed us right through that existential crisis.
Home Today's Reason to Drink October 15: The Cuban Missile Crisis Kicks Off