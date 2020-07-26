July 26: National All or Nothing Day

It’s National All or Nothing Day. The history of this day is a little murky, but I’d guess that it came to life during the go-go 1980s, when everybody was “Going for it.” You couldn’t walk down the street back then without someone screaming at you to Go For It. We were constantly, relentlessly, challenging each other to strive toward some impossible peak, because, you know, it was the 80s. So when you go to the bar tonight, tell the bartender, “I want it all or nothing! Also? I want to go for it.” If she’s of the proper age, she’ll know just what to make you.