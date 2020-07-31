July 31: Black Tot Day.

It’s Black Tot Day. This day in 1970 was the last officially sanctioned day the rum ration, also known as the “tot,” was given out to the sailors and officers of the Royal Navy. A dark day indeed. Back when the Royal Navy ruled the waves, a daily dose of rum was doled out to the men to bolster morale, and it was plainly a highly effective idea, because, like I said, they ruled the waves. But the nannies finally caught up with them and well, look at the Royal Navy now, getting pushed around by Iranian speedboats. Alas!