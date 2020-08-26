August 26: Festival of Vulcan and the Nymphs

Today is the Festival of Vulcan and the Nymphs. Don’t act like you don’t know about the Roman god Vulcan. He was pretty cool. As for the Nymphs, well, they liked to hang out. With Vulcan. Why not? He was the War God Mars’ brother. Also, the son of Jupiter. Worked in metals. He didn’t talk much, but when he did, it was in the form of volcanic eruptions. So, it was best not to engage him in conversation too often. Just nod and move along.