August 27: The Guinness Book of Records debuts

On this day in 1955, “The Guinness Book of Records” made its debut in British bookstores. The book was the brainchild of the managing director of the Guinness brewery, who thought there should be a go-to, gold-standard book of record to answer all those pub bets tormenting the world. The book has been a tremendous success over the years, though it fell under the cruel shadow of political correctness and fear of litigation in 1991. That’s when the editors decided to remove all the alcohol-related records that might open them up to a wrongful death lawsuit, such as speed drinking or highest B.A.C. level. But let’s travel back in time and exalt in some of the now-banned records. Fastest chugging of a liter of beer? American Steven Petrosino did it in an astonishing 1.3 seconds. The best for 2 liters is 6 seconds by Brit Peter G. Dowdeswell. Heaviest drinker? An enthusiastic boozer named Vanhorn averaged more than four bottles of Ruby Port per day for 23 straight years. He is believed to have emptied 35,688 bottles. And finally, the fastest beer relay? Drinkers in the town of Sumperk in the Czech Republic relay-guzzled 2,662 half-liters of beer in less than 17 hours. That’s roughly 156 beers per hour, or 23 seconds per beer. Personally, I think that record can be broken, if it hasn’t already. There must have been a lot of dilettantes and dawdlers gumming up the works. Because, 23 seconds for a half-liter of beer? That’s what we at MDM call sobering up.