August 10: Piña Colada Day

Do you like Piña Coladas? Do you like getting caught in the rain? Then you’re in luck, because while I can’t speak to the possibility of precipitation in your region, it is Piña Colada Day. Ever had one? They’re actually quite tasty, though it is one of those sweeter, heavier drinks that makes it hard to choke down more than eight or ten in a row. Now, Ramón “Monchito” Marrero says he invented the Piña Colada in Puerto Rico in 1954, but it’s a pretty good bet that rum, pineapple juice and coconut milk found their way into the same cup before then. In fact, the earliest, half-believable origin story finds Puerto Rican pirate Roberto Cofresí motivating his crew with a rum, pineapple and coconut beverage in the early 19th century. So go ahead. Try one. I think you might dig it.