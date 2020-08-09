August 9: National Polka Day

It’s National Polka Day. Since its birth in the mid-1800s in the Bohemian region of what is now the Czech Republic, Polka has spread like an unstoppable wildfire to most of the world, insinuating itself into folk music cultures in Europe, Latin America, Asia, and, of course, America. Particularly in the Midwest, and especially in Milwaukee and Chicago. It was there that Polka became inextricably tied to guzzling vast amounts of beer. So if you ever need a reason to drink, regardless of the date, cue up the Beer Barrel Polka and almost immediately you will be motivated to start sucking down large frothy steins of beer. Just good clean fun.