It’s Beltane. Beltane is a pagan Gaelic festival that predates the arrival of Christianity and generally involves building a lot of bonfires. Aside from a ill-defined protective effect, it’s a little vague as to why bonfires should be built on Beltrane, but hey, who needs a reason to build a bonfire? They’re fun to drink around. They reacquaint us with our primitive past, when a fire had a definite protective effect.

