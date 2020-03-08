March 8: It’s Alan Hale Jr’s Birthday.

It’s Alan Hale Jr’s birthday. Who? You know, the Skipper! If you grew up watching Gilligan’s Island, and didn’t we all, there was always one question burning in the back of our minds. Where did Mr Howell get all that booze? Seriously. He always had a Tiki drink in his hand. He knocked back Martinis on a regular basis. He couldn’t have packed enough liquor to last three years. I’m thinking he paid the Professor to build and run a still in a secret location, and they kept it under wraps. That’s what I’m thinking.

Advertisement