Today’s Reason to Drink: It’s the 12th Day of Christmas

Today is the 12th and, alas, final day of the 12 Days of Christmas. Traditionally, this is the day you take down all your Christmas decorations, (seriously, because the neighbors are starting to talk,) and have a great feast and major booze up to close out the holiday season. In medieval England, each town would appoint a Lord of Misrule on this day, to oversee and encourage the necessary heavy drinking and drunken antics. Feel free to appoint yourself to the position. Recommended drink. After 12 days of Christmas, you should be ready for the Sweet Jesus Lord They Killing Me Cocktail. It’s too elaborate and complicated to describe here, so I suggest you google the recipe, especially if you like rum. Lots and lots of rum.
