It’s Create Your Own Adventure Day. Not such an easy thing, getting out of the usual rut, and furthermore, what really qualifies as an adventure? I mean a real adventure, as opposed to a trip to the zoo or whatever. I think a little risk should be involved and, naturally, a lot of alcohol. Booze puts you right on that path because, with each glass, it tends to erode that ever-present fear of danger and change. Which is good, because when you finally get down to writing your memoirs, you won’t want to go through the hassle of making up a bunch of wild adventures, will you? Recommended drink. Bourbon on the rocks. There. That’ll get your adventure started.
Home Today's Reason to Drink Today’s Reason to Drink: Create Your Own Adventure Day