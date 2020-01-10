Home Today's Reason to Drink Today’s Reason to Drink: Create Your Own Adventure Day

Today’s Reason to Drink: Create Your Own Adventure Day

By
Frank Kelly Rich

It’s Create Your Own Adventure Day. Not such an easy thing, getting out of the usual rut, and furthermore, what really qualifies as an adventure? I mean a real adventure, as opposed to a trip to the zoo or whatever. I think a little risk should be involved and, naturally, a lot of alcohol. Booze puts you right on that path because, with each glass, it tends to erode that ever-present fear of danger and change. Which is good, because when you finally get down to writing your memoirs, you won’t want to go through the hassle of making up a bunch of wild adventures, will you? Recommended drink. Bourbon on the rocks. There. That’ll get your adventure started.

