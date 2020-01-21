It’s General Ethan Allen’s birthday. Born in 1738, Ethan was the leader of the Green Mountain Boys, the legendary Revolutionary War militia responsible for capturing Fort Ticonderoga, invading Canada, and multiple other heroic feats, usually while in an advanced state of inebriation. Whenever they captured something, whether it be a fort, garrison, town or ship, the first task the Boys set to was seeking out whatever stores of booze were on hand, so as to throw a proper victory celebration that usually did not abate until said booze was vanquished. That’s how a good general keeps his troops motivated. You win a battle, you get a bottle.
January 21: General Ethan Allen's Birthday