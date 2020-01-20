On this day in 1888, legendary bluesman Huddie William Ledbetter was born on a Louisiana bayou. You probably know him as Lead Belly, a nickname some folklorists believe he earned by being able to put away prodigious amounts of raw moonshine. He sang a lot of songs about drinking because he did a lot of drinking. True story: Lead Belly once got in a knife fight with six men because he claimed they stole whiskey from his lunch pail. Look, you don’t steal a man’s lunch whiskey. Top quote: “Now what would you do when your baby packing up her trunk? You get a half a gallon of whiskey, you get on your big drunk.”
Home Today's Reason to Drink January 20: Lead Belly’s Birthday