On this day in 1938, Bugs Bunny made his debut. You know, I always liked Bugs. He seemed like somebody you could have a drink with. In fact, I seem to remember a few of the cartoons with Bugs waking up with a hangover. I liked the self-sufficient anarcho-individualistic lifestyle he promoted, as opposed to the cartoons my kids watch, whose main ideas seems to be: You Can’t Do Anything Without Help, and Serve the Hive.

