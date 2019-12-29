Today’s Reason to Drink: Thomas Becket Gets Hacked

On this day in 1170, Thomas Becket, the Archbishop of Canterbury, was hacked to death by four knights who were under the strong impression they were following the orders of King Henry II of England. The king would later claim it was all just a misunderstanding. See, Becket had the habit of excommunicating people who rubbed him the wrong way, including the son of the king. So Henry, who was rather upset about it, and allegedly had been drinking a bit, famously said, “Will no one rid me of this turbulent priest?” Four nearby knights, who also had been allegedly helping themselves to the king’s excellent wine, took the statement at face value, gathered their swords and sallied forth to pay Becket a visit. Becket got fast-tracked for sainthood, Henry issued an apology at his tomb, and all was well again. Recommended drink: How about a Bloody Bishop? With ice, shake up 2 ounces vodka, 1 ounce sherry, 3 ounces tomato juice, a half ounce lemon juice, a dash of Tabasco, 2 dashes Worcestershire sauce, and a dash each of salt and pepper. Strain into a highball glass over ice. Drop in a celery stalk and you’re ready to give Thomas a proper salute.