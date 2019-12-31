Today’s Reason to Drink: Guinness Brewery Founded

On this day in 1759, Irish entrepreneur Arthur Guinness founded the Guinness Brewery in Dublin. They’re only 258 years into their 9000 year lease of the St James Gate property, so don’t expect them to pack it in any time soon. You probably know there’s an official way to pour a Guinness, but did you also know that there’s an official way to drink it? According the the brewery, you should hold your arm with your elbow straight out so your forearm is horizontal with the glass, then take a large enough gulp that you drink through the layer of foam and get a good bite of the liquid below. Now you know. Recommended drink: Have yourself a Guinness. If a brand has stuck around for a quarter of a millennium, it’s got to be good. And seeing what day it is, here’s some quick advice on how to prevent tomorrow’s hangover. Don’t pass out. When you get home from the party, try to stay up for an hour or so, drinking water, watching TV, shouting out the window, whatever. Once you go to sleep your metabolism slows down and you don’t process the booze as efficiently.