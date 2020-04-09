April 9: Winston Churchill Day

It’s Winston Churchill Day. On this day in 1963, President John F Kennedy made the Brit the first honorary citizen of the United States. Only Mother Theresa has also received this honor. Now, as you’re probably aware, Winston was one heck of a drinker. “There is always some alcohol in his bloodstream,” biographer William Manchester attested, “and it reaches its peak late in the evening after he has had two or three Scotches, several glasses of Champagne, at least two brandies, and a highball. True Story. While visiting the King of Saudi Arabia, Winston was informed he could neither smoke nor drink, for religious reasons, during a banquet thrown in his honor. Winston wasn’t having any. He informed the monarch that, “My religion prescribed as an absolute sacred ritual smoking cigars and drinking alcohol before, after and if need be during all meals and the intervals between them.”

