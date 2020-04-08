April 8: Hemingway Sets a Record

On this day in 1942, Ernest Hemingway walked into Havana’s El Floridita bar and methodically sank 17 Papa Dobles, which was a personal record for the great man of letters. The Papa Doble is Hemingway’s version of the Daiquiri, with twice the rum and none of the sugar. Those 17 Dobles adds up to a bit more than a 1.75 liter bottle of rum. Hemingway claimed he then walked home from the bar, did a bit of light reading, ate a sandwich, and tucked himself in. Which is pretty impressive. This summer, several stalwart, possibly unhinged members of this magazine will be taking and podcasting the Papa Doble Challenge. So stay tuned.

