April 7: National Beer Day

It’s National Beer Day in the United States. The holiday has been around since 2009, when Justin Smith of Richmond, Virginia announced it on social media. It has since spread like wildfire. So why April 7? Because on this day in 1933, the Cullen-Harrison Act went into effect, making it legal to drink 3.2% beer for the first time since Prohibition started. In a single day, 1.5 million barrels of beer were energetically consumed. That’s roughly 372 million pints of weak beer they guzzled down, but hey, if weak beer is all you got, you gotta guzzle it.

