April 10: The Great Gatsby is Released

On this day in 1925, F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby was unleashed on the reading public. Ah, West Egg. Where the gin flowed like wine and the wine flowed like it was shot out of a high-powered firehose. F. Scott wrote with great authority and panache on the subject of alcohol, and hangovers, because he was an expert drinker. “Drink heightens feeling,” he asserted. “When I drink, it heightens my emotions and I put it in a story.” Or a book. Top quote: “Here’s to alcohol, the rose-colored glasses of life.”

