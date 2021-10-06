October 6: We Can Drink Through This Day

It’s We Can Drink Through This Day. That’s right. Throughout human history, mankind has used alcohol to bolster our spirits and ease our way through every sort of calamity you can imagine. Plagues, floods, fires, wars, invasions, societal collapse. It’s when things get bad that our drinking goes up, it’s as if we innately understand that during the most stressful times we must lean heavily on our excellent friend that has been with us since we came down from the trees and took this planet’s reins. And no matter what new troubles and tribulations the future holds, whether it be robot uprisings, zombie infestations, alien invasions, we’ll drink through it. Always have, always will.