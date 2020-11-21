November 21: Feast of Hathor

It’s the Feast of Hathor. The ancient Egyptian cow goddess Hathor wanted to destroy mankind, but the god Ra tricked her into getting loaded on beer and passing out instead. Is there nothing beer can’t do? As you might have heard, beer played a very central and vital part in Ancient Egyptian culture. Everyone drank it, from the lowest slaves to the highest royalty. Did you know that, contrary to popular belief, the pyramids were not built by visiting intergalactic aliens or captured slaves, but rather by hard-drinking Egyptian laborers? It’s true. Each worker was issued 10 plus pints of 5% beer per day, practically guaranteeing a motived and joyous workforce. When an ancient Egyptian held up a papyrus sign saying, “Will Work for Beer,” he damn well meant it.