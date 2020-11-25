November 25: Tie One on Day

It’s Tie One On Day. It’s supposedly in honor of aprons, wink-wink, but we know what it’s really about. The day before Thanksgiving is one of the biggest drinking days of the year, right up there with New Year’s Eve and St. Patrick’s. At least it used to be, you might get arrested if you gather together this year. If you’re wondering why it was one of the great drinking days, it’s because everyone is in town to eat turkey with their parents, and they sneak off to the bars to escape the perhaps oppressive attentions of their loving families. They just want to throw off a little stress. It’s also a time to have a drink with old hometown friends, or friends who are in town for the holiday. We should call it Boozy Reunion Day. Let’s do that. Done deal.