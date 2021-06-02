June 2: The Vandals Sack Rome

On this day in 455, the Vandals sacked Rome. It wasn’t too awful, as sackings go, because the Vandal king Genseric agreed to refrain from slaughtering all the inhabitants and burning down the entire city if the Romans didn’t put up any military resistance. Which they didn’t. They just threw the gates right open. So for the next two weeks, the Vandals merely drank all the wine, stole all the treasure, enslaved an unlucky few thousand locals and generally vandalized the place. A few hundred of the impromptu wine-tastings, as it were, got out of hand and some buildings or some people ended up on fire but hey, relatively speaking, the Romans got off pretty easy.