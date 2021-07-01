July 1: Halfway Day

Today is Halfway Day. The year is half done. It’s all downhill from here. Just pour yourself a drink, lean back, and let the momentum carry you home. Traditionally, in certain drinking circles, this is also the day you should try to lay to rest at least one of those wounded soldiers crowding your liquor cabinet. That’s if you’re the sort of person who leaves wounded soldiers to languish on the battlefield. Believe it or not, some people don’t even have liquor cabinets. Remember those days?